Internet and telephone services through provider Comcast were disrupted for several hours Monday, Feb. 8, in St. Helens and other parts of Columbia County.
The Chronicle was also impacted by the services disruption.
According to Crystal King, the City of St. Helens spokesperson, city officials noted the disruption around 9:30 a.m.
King said that Tim Goodman, Senior Director Government Affairs at Comcast, contacted all city managers in the region with the following information:
“I just wanted to alert you that there was some type of vehicular accident resulting in our fiber being damaged which is impacting Comcast business and residential customers in each of your cities. We had crews onsite around noon today and they hope to have an alternate fiber in place to restore service by 5 p.m. today. We will keep you updated if this outage is prolonged by some unexpected issues.”
An unconfirmed report to The Chronicle said the fiber outage occurred in the Cornelius Pass Road area.
"Our email, internet, and phones were down at city buildings," King said. "Staff was able to work on alternate projects and tasks during the disruption.Emergency and non-emergency dispatch continued to work during the outage."
Comcast had restored most Internet and phone services by 3:30 p.m. Monday.
The Chronicle's calls to Comcast for specific details about what caused the outage and if customers would be refunded for the service disruption had not been returned as of Monday evening.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.