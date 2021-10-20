The St. Helens School District has opened the Family Resource Center for families, staff, and community members.
The center is located adjacent to the St. Helens School District offices at 474 North 16th Street in St. Helens.
The conception for a Family Resource Center came about during the 2016 - 2021 Strategic Planning process for the District after years of planning and hard work, according to a release from the St. Helens School District.
According to district officials, the mission of the Family Resource Center is to promote family engagement by:
- Building positive relationships.
- Supporting student and family well being.
- Working with families to connect them to supports and services within the community.
- Hosting events and classes to promote engagement (cafes, parent classes, workshops, etc.).
- Providing a space to learn and access technology.
- Provide translation services as needed.
Hours of Operation
- Monday - By Appointment Only
- Tuesday - 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.
- Wednesday - 8 a.m. - 7 p.m.`
- Thursday - 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.
- Friday - By Appointment Only
For more information, call 503-366-7238 or 503-366-7227.
