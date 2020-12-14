The public is invited to join the St. Helens City Council at its Wednesday, Dec. 16 meetings at 1 and 7 p.m. to celebrate Councilors Keith Locke and Ginny Carlson as they transition off of the St. Helens City Council.
Councilor Locke has served the city for 20 years as a city council member and Carlson has served on the council for the past eight years. The two have served St. Helens in many other ways over the years, according to a release from the City of St. Helens.
The city invites members of the community to share a memory and wish the two outgoing councilors well. The meeting will be conducted electronically by Zoom. Complete meeting information and Zoom details can be found the City of St. Helens’ website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.