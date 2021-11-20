The public is encouraged to attend a special St. Helens City Council meeting Dec. 1 to help the city establish specific community needs.
The City of St. Helens is eligible to apply for a 2021 Community Development Block Grant from the Business Oregon. The grants can be used for public facilities and housing improvements, primarily for persons with low and moderate incomes.
Community Development Block Grant funds come from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. Approximately $12 million will be awarded to Oregon non-metropolitan cities and counties in 2021. The maximum grant that a city or county can receive is $1,500,000.
The City of St. Helens is preparing an application for a 2021 Community Development Block Grant from the Business Oregon for the lifempowered Empowerment Center. It is estimated that the proposed project will benefit at least 75 persons, of whom 95% will be low or moderate income.
The St. Helens City Council has scheduled a public hearing for 6:15 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 1, in the St. Helens Council Chambers at City Hall, 265 Strand Street, St. Helens to obtain citizen views and to respond to questions and comments about community development and housing needs, especially the needs of low-and moderate-income persons, as well as other needs in the community that might be assisted with a Community Development Block Grant project and the proposed project.
Written comments are also welcome and must be received by Nov. 30, at City of St. Helens, 265 Strand Street, St. Helens, OR 97051. Both oral and written comments will be considered by the St. Helens City Council in deciding whether to apply. The location of the hearing is accessible to persons with disabilities. Please contact Kathy Payne, City Recorder, at 503.366.8217 if you will need any special accommodations to attend or participate in the meeting.
More information about Oregon Community Development Block Grants, the proposed project, and records about the City’s past use of Community Development Block Grant funds is available for public review at 265 Strand Street, St. Helens, Oregon, during regular office hours. Advance notice is requested. If special accommodations are needed, please notify Kathy Payne, City Recorder at 503-366-8217, so that appropriate assistance can be provided.
Permanent involuntary displacement of persons or businesses is not anticipated as a result from the proposed project. If displacement becomes necessary, alternatives will be examined to minimize the displacement and provide required/reasonable benefits to those displaced. Any low- and moderate-income housing that is demolished or converted to another use will be replaced.
