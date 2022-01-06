The St. Helens community is invited to attend a State of the City community meeting at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 19.

The meeting will highlight the city’s accomplishments in 2021, as well as ongoing and upcoming projects in 2022. There will be a community question and answer time with St. Helens City Councilors and city staff.

The meeting will be hosted at the St. Helens City Hall Council Chambers, Plaza Entrance, 265 Strand Street in St. Helens.

The facility is handicap accessible. If you need special accommodations, please contact City Hall at 503-397-6272 at least 48 hours before the meeting.

Online attendance will be available through Zoom. A Zoom link will be included with the meeting’s agenda once it is uploaded to the City’s website at www.sthelensoregon.gov/meetings.