Since 1998, the city of St. Helens, undergoes a magical transformation each fall, decking out its historical Riverfront District in all things Halloween.

The city pays homage to two movies that were filmed in the town: Disney’s “Halloweentown” and the vampire-novel-turned-movie “Twilight.”

Each Spirit of Halloweentown weekend offers a unique Halloween-inspired theme with attractions and celebrity appearances to delight the entire family. The 2023 event takes place each weekend from Sept. 16 – Oct. 31.

This year is the 25th anniversary of the filming and release of the Disney Channel Original Movie “Halloweentown.” The majority of the movie was filmed in the St. Helens Riverfront District, and Spirit of Halloweentown is celebrating this milestone anniversary with special events happening on Oct. 21-22.

The Spirit of Halloweentown 2023 themed schedule includes:

Sept. 16-17: Twilight Weekend with special guest appearances.

Sept. 23-24: Hocus Pocus Weekend with special guest appearances.

Sept. 30: Spirit of Halloweentown Mayor Election and Pumpkin Lighting Ceremony. Help vote for your favorite representative to rule the 2023 festival, then join the mayor-elect at our one-of-a-kind Pumpkin Lighting Ceremony.

Oct. 7: The Big Halloween Parade and Pumpkin Lighting Ceremony. Watch the annual Big Halloween Parade presented by Heather Epperly Agency of American Family Insurance, then attend our most popular event: the annual lighting of our giant Halloween pumpkins. Yes, there will be two pumpkin lightings in a row this year.

Oct. 14: The Haunted Hot Rods. Start your engines and race to Spirit of Halloweentown to see our streets lined with spookily-decorated hearses, trucks, classic cars, and other unique vehicles.

Oct. 21-22: 25th Anniversary Celebration of the “Halloweentown” Movie. Snag tickets for a celebration of “Halloweentown” in the same location where the movie was filmed.

Oct. 28-29: Witchy Weekend with Beer Fest and Little Trick or Treaters Parade. Witches will be everywhere this weekend, including a few famous names you probably know. We will even have paddling witches floating down the Columbia River! The weekend will also include a Beer Fest, The Ghouls Gambol Rally, and The Little Trick or Treaters Parade presented by The Chronicle.

Spirit of Halloweentown also features regular attractions that are available every weekend. Be sure to enjoy our free Halloween-themed photo opportunities in the Plaza Square. Come in costume to get your Instagram-perfect fall photo, then participate in our costume contest held every Saturday and Sunday to win cash prizes.

Stop by our Vendor Village for shopping, dining, and face painting. Visit the pirate crew of the Outrageous Fortune on our waterfront for cannon and pistol demonstrations, storytimes for little ones, and other shenanigans. Look for roaming street entertainers and free street performances every weekend, a haunted house, and multiple performances every Saturday and Sunday by the famous Caldron Sisters, who delight crowds with their witchy dances.

Take a boat ride adventure on the Columbia River and hunt for Bigfoot on Sand Island, jump aboard our train ride to see our enchanted mermaids sculpture, and visit with our resident live mermaid, Una, who is now accompanied by magical unicorn guests.

Will you dare to believe, after attending our Alien Interview event, the only visiting alien that appears to chat with you in a holodeck? Learn the haunted histories and magical tales behind our display pieces in the Museum of Peculiarities and Oddities.

Be the first to explore our new attraction this year: The Great Big Halloween Exhibit. Inside our big tent, you will stroll through Halloween past and present. Enjoy seeing the displays of traditional decorations paired with big symbols of the holiday, showcasing the styles and traditions that have made Halloween one of the most celebrated holidays in the modern world.

Discover all of the city's Spirit of Halloweentown attractions, purchase general admission tickets, and see a full list of celebrity engagement events at www.spiritofhalloweentown.com.

Due to waterfront construction, parking for the 2023 season is located at 1810 Old Portland Road, where a shuttle will take you to our event. Event dates and times are subject to change. Be sure to check www.spiritofhallowentown.com before visiting for the most up-to-date information.