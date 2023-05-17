May is Mental Health Awareness Month.
Please join us at 10 a.m. Sunday May 21, at McCormick Park in St. Helens for Columbia County NAMI Walks and Columbia Community Mental Health Fair.
We have an exciting guest to kick off our walk. Blaze the Trail Blazer’s Mascot. Blaze’s enthusiasm to raise awareness on mental health is energizing folks to walk for Columbia County. Along with Blaze our event has organizations, activities, and resources all there for everyone to offer us ways to have a better quality of life.
DJ Leo provides music and our lively Ukulele Orchestra performs. Organizations will take the mic and share about their services that are there for us. Columbia Pacific Coordinated Care Oregon will be there compiling stories for Regional Health Assessment, learn about Equine Therapy with Sande School of Horsemanship, CCMH and Youth Services, Jordan Center, North Lake Therapy, Legacy Health, Serenity Now Massage, Amani Center, Real Eye Zing Art, Run With Neil, Youth Era, Dual Diagnosis Anonymous, Hometown Heroes, Playground, Elks Veteran Bunker, Columbia County Public Health, Beyond the Forest, NAMI Columbia County, and lots of fun activities!
Join us to celebrate the 20th anniversaryof NAMI Walks with cake and Below Zero Ice Cream. We will be here for you 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at McCormick Park, 475 South 18th Street in St. Helens.
Our event is hosted by National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI Columbia County) and Columbia Community Mental Health (CCMH).
For support, education, advocacy,and resource about mental illness, contact NAMI Oregonwww.namior.org.
You can join and donate to or do both to Judy’s “Legacy Devers Dynamos”! Here is our direct link https://www.namiwalks.org/team/Devers23
Get there early to register walk day. 75% of funds raised support Columbia County NAMI projects and activities.
For more information, contact Judy Thompson, Chairperson NAMI Columbia County at 503-397-6056.
