Columbia County residents have the opportunity to comment on federal issues during a virtual town hall with Oregon U.S. Senator Ron Wyden at 2:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 18.
The public event is one of four live on-line town halls hosted by People’s Town Hall that also will include Washington, Multnomah and Lane counties.
“Nothing has been more important in my public service than keeping my promise to listen to Oregonians in each of our state’s 36 counties each year,” Wyden said. “I’m honored that Oregonians have given me the opportunity to answer their questions and share their ideas in keeping with the best of the Oregon Way of coming together to find solutions, starting with my first town hall in Wheeler County and continuing through each county in our state.”
Wyden will hold his 1000th town hall on Feb. 24 in Lane County as part of the upcoming schedule.
“It’s my privilege to represent Oregonians in every one of our counties," he said. "And choosing the county for my 1,000th town hall posed a challenge as hard as somehow having to pick between sunrises in the Cascades or sunsets on the Coast. Ultimately, I chose Lane County because it’s where I first fell in love with our state five decades back as a law student at the University of Oregon."
Wyden has held 970 in-person town halls statewide in fulfillment of his pledge to hold at least one town hall each year in each of Oregon’s 36 counties. After these four online town halls, Wyden also will have held 31 additional virtual town halls for individual counties from newsrooms and other locations in those counties – for a total of 1,001.
Additionally, he has held 15 regional virtual town halls for multiple counties since the onset of the pandemic in March 2020 required his town halls to go virtual.
"This milestone represents not just Senator Wyden's remarkable public service achievement, but the thousands of Oregonians who have made their voices heard at these forums so crucial to our democracy,” said Nathan Williams of People's Town Hall, a virtual town hall series from the founders of Town Hall Project. “And in spite of our public health crisis, we applaud Oregonians for continuing to show up and speak out in these virtual meetings -- and commend Senator Wyden for his unwavering commitment to hearing from Oregonians of all backgrounds and political beliefs, never hesitating to take on tough questions."
The upcoming virtual town hall schedule is as follows:
- Columbia County, 2:30 pm, Friday, Feb. 18, link to watch
- Washington County, 1 pm, Saturday, February 19, link to watch
- Lane County, 2:30 pm, Thursday, Feb. 24, link to watch
- Multnomah County, Noon, Friday, Feb. 25, link to watch
