The St. Helens Public Library will host a free genealogy conference from 8:30 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 17 and Saturday, Sept. 18.
Columbia County Genealogical Conference: Connecting the Dots is a two-day conference to be held at the Columbia Center, 375 S. 18th Street in St. Helens. The conference features guest speakers from the United States Census Bureau, Library of Congress, and other genealogy professionals.
On Friday, the conference will focus on the tips and tricks of using FamilySearch, one of the largest free genealogy websites.
FamilySearch is an international, nonprofit organization dedicated to helping all people discover their family story, according to the organization's website.
Two tracks will be offered on Saturday. The first will explore the 1950s census. Complete data from the 1950s census will become available six months after the Library’s September conference. The speaker, Susana Privett, is a data specialist with the United States Census Bureau who is based in Texas.
Saturday’s second track will feature speakers from the Library of Congress who will present via Zoom, followed by a presentation from Pam Vestal. Vestal will teach attendees how to find information about relatives who seem to have vanished, elusive female relatives, and how to tease out details from sources.
The conference is structured to offer useful information for all levels of genealogists. While the conference is free, pre-registration is required. Registration is open until Monday, Sept. 13. Call the St. Helens Library at 503-397-4544 to register or visit the Library in-person at 375 S. 18th Street, St. Helens. Registration can also be completed online at bit.ly/ConnectingDots21.
The Columbia County Genealogy Conference is sponsored by the Friends of the St. Helens Public Library. This is the second genealogy conference hosted by the St. Helens Public Library. The library held a previous one-day conference in Sept. 2019 and intends to hold future conferences on a biennium basis.
For more information about the St. Helens Public Library genealogy conference, contact Reference Librarian Brenda Herren-Kenaga at 503-397-4544, or bherrenkenaga@sthelensoregon.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.