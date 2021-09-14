WorkSource St. Helens and local St. Helens businesses are scheduled to gather from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Wednesday Sept. 15 for a city-wide recruitment and hiring event.

The drive-through event will be held in the parking lot of the Foursquare Church, 555 Commons Drive, across from the WorkSource office and the Department of Motor Vehicles in St. Helens.

Job seekers will start at the drive-through event according to WorkSource Oregon St. Helens spokesperson Diana Nish.

Each job seeker will receive a map and list of employers who are participating. The list will contain employer names, hours they are available to job seekers as well as the name of the point person job seekers should ask for.

“When they are finished with the employers at the drive-through, they will be given a list of employers who are hiring and have a scheduled time for them to visit the business,” Nish said. “During the designated time slot, someone will be available to meet with them to let them know more about the job or jobs they have available.”

Nish said the hiring event will offer two options that includes a drive-through fair and a job applying and hiring section.

“We are hoping for a successful community-wide turnout of employers and job seekers so we can not only get folks back to work, but help our St. Helens businesses find the workers they desperately need, Nish said. “This will benefit everyone.”

There is no cost to attend.

For more information, contact Kelly Dowell at 503-378-2199 or Kelly.L.Dowell@oregon.gov ir Kim Mann 888-457-1178 ext. 101 or Kim.Mann@equusworks.com.