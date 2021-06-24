The National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Advisory through Monday with temperatures expected to be in the low 100s.

The City of St. Helens Communications Director Crystal King said the city is offering two locations as cooling centers during the excessive heat warning and hot temperatures.

"We ask that people wear a mask and observe social distancing," King said. "Due to COVID-19 restrictions, there are building capacity limits. The locations are available on a first come, first served basis until the building capacity is reached."

St. Helens Public Library

375 S. 18th Street, St. Helens

Water bottle filling station and restrooms available

Saturday, 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Sunday, 2 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Monday 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Tuesday and Wednesday, 10 a.m -7 p.m. (normal hours of operation)

St. Helens Recreation Center

1810 Old Portland Road, St. Helens

Water, restrooms, and PPE available

Monday, noon – 5 p.m.

A public cooling center is also being established at the Scappose Library.

Scappoose Library Director Jeff Weiss said the library's meeting room will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m Saturday, offering a place to sit down that includes air conditioning, bottled water and Wi-Fi options.

"We will off the meeting room as a cooling center anytime that we are open and it is more than 95 degrees outside," he said.

The Scappoose Public Library is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays.

"We have done this in the past," Weiss said. "It helps those who don't have air conditioning."

The library is located at 52469 SE 2nd Street in Scappoose and can be reached at 503-543-7123.