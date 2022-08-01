The National Weather Service (NWS) in Portland has cancelled the Excessive Heat Warming issued last week.
Temperatures peaked into the upper 90s and low 100s for the region following a strong high pressure system. Cool, marine air from the Pacific Ocean is making its way into Columbia County and that will keep temperatures to near normal levels this week.
Look for daytime highs in the mid to upper 80s through Wednesday, mid 70s Thursday, low 80s Friday, and increasing to the low 90s Saturday and Sunday. It is expected to cool a bit Monday to the high 80s. Nigh-time lows will be in the 50s and 60s through the week.
