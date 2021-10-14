Cornelius Pass Road will close on two upcoming Saturday nights between U.S. Highway 26 and U.S. Highway 30 to accommodate extra-large cargo loads, according to the Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT).
The eight-mile section of Cornelius Pass Road, OR Highway 127, will close from just north of U.S. Highway 26 through to U.S. Highway 30.
Here are closure details:
- 9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23 to 5 a.m. Sunday Oct. 24.
- 9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30 to 5 a.m. Sunday Oct. 31.
Go to [tripcheck.com]TripCheck.com for real time traffic information.
