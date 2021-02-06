InRoads Credit Union is taking applications for the next round of the Small Business Administration's (SBA) Paycheck Protection Program (PPP).
The efforts is to help small business owners weather the financial hardships brought by COVID-19
A membership with InRoads is not required for initial application. This round of funding has tighter guidelines for approval, but the credit union points out, every business should check the qualification criteria.
“We’re here to help local business owners get the PPP funding they need and deserve,” InRoads President/CEO Brooke Van Vleet said. "These loans are backed by the SBA and the money is there to ensure you can pay your employees during the pandemic.”
Those interested in applying through InRoads Credit Union should send an email to payrollprotection@inroadscu.org. An InRoads team member will reply with the link and instructions to submit an application.
InRoads Credit Union serves Columbia, Clatsop, Cowlitz, Multnomah, and Washington Counties.
