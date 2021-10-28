With case counts in Columbia County beginning to decline, the Columbia County Public Health Department has adopted a shorter 10-day quarantine option for COVID-19 exposure, as allowed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Oregon Health Authority.
Although a 14-day quarantine is still the safest option to prevent the spread of COVID-19 to others, the shorter 10-day option has been made available to County residents who have not developed any symptoms.
Here are some important points to remember about this change:
- Transmission levels remain high in Columbia County, as measured by the CDC.
- You can support your community in encouraging a culture of taking protective measures, including receiving a vaccine or booster when available.
- COVID-19 has a wide variety of symptoms and effects on everyone, including children. Grandparents, teachers, other adults, and children with immunocompromising conditions can be put at risk by children with COVID-19.
- Individuals choosing the 10-day quarantine option should be tested between days 3-14, ideally 5-7 days, after the last known exposure to identify anyone who becomes positive as early as possible. Watch closely for symptoms for up to 14 days after exposure.
- If symptoms develop, individuals should return to quarantine, notify their local public health authority, and call their healthcare provider.
- This change is effective immediately. Individuals currently in quarantine can opt for the shorter 10-day quarantine period and can resume all regular activities on the 11th day following exposure.
The Columbia County Public Health Department can be reached, for health inquiries and 24-hour emergency contact, at 503-397-7247.
