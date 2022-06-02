Oregon U.S. Sen. Jeff Merkley has issued a statement saying he has contracted COVID-19 for a second time.
“After recovering and feeling better, some COVID symptoms have returned and I again tested positive," Merkley said in a statement released June 2. "This is occurring in a modest percent of folks who used Paxlovid and is referred to as ‘COVID-19 rebound.’ I am following CDC guidelines to isolate and will return to in-person work as soon as I am able."
Merkley said his case and those of others who have 'COVID-19 rebound' are a reminder that the cirus "is evolving and changing."
“And we all must be diligent to stay one-step ahead. We know the best ways to mitigate the spread: getting vaccinated and boosted, wearing masks, and isolating and testing when you know you have been exposed.”
COVID-19 vaccination/boster clinic
The Columbia County Public Health Department hosts a free vaccination/booster clinic from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. in the 4H Building at the Columbia County Fairgrounds, 58892 Saulser Road in St. Helens. 1st and 2nd doses, and 1st and 2nd boosters of Pfizer and Moderna brands will be available for adults and children. Masks are required. For more information, call 503-397-7247.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.