COVID-19 Cases
Metro Creative Connection

Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

The latest Oregon Health Authority’s COVID-19 Monthly Data Report shows an increase in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, but a decrease in deaths.

OHA reported 15,236 new cases of COVID-19 in November, a 13% increase from the 13,427 cases recorded in October.

During November, test positivity was 7.8%, up from 7.3% in October.

This month’s COVID-19 Congregate Care Setting Outbreak Report shows there were 140 active outbreaks in care facilities, senior living communities and congregate care living settings, a 40% increase from the prior month.

0
0
0
0
0


Online Poll

Would you like to see a white Christmas this year?

You voted:

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.