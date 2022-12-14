The latest Oregon Health Authority’s COVID-19 Monthly Data Report shows an increase in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, but a decrease in deaths.
OHA reported 15,236 new cases of COVID-19 in November, a 13% increase from the 13,427 cases recorded in October.
During November, test positivity was 7.8%, up from 7.3% in October.
This month’s COVID-19 Congregate Care Setting Outbreak Report shows there were 140 active outbreaks in care facilities, senior living communities and congregate care living settings, a 40% increase from the prior month.
