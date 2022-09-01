Police and sheriff deputies across Oregon will be watching for traffic violators during the Labor Day Holiday weekend.

The holiday is traditionally one of the most traveled weekends signaling the end of summer.

By the numbers

According to Dec. 2021 report from the Oregon Department of Transportation ODOT), every two minutes, someone is injured by a drunk driver and every 51 minutes someone is killed by a drunk driver.

In 2019, Oregon experienced 2,336 substance-involved crashes in which 318 people died and 334 people sustained life-alerting injuries.

From 2018- 2019, substance-involved fatalities increased 1%, of note is for the first time since 2014 drug only fatalities saw a decrease 17%, alcohol only involved fatalities (fatality is one person rather than one crash) saw a 5% increase and fatalities involving either alcohol or drugs decreased 9%.

Poly-substance fatalities, which have increased every year since 2014, saw a 30% increase from 2017-2018.

In Oregon, overall substance involved crashes increased 1% from 2017-2018. Fatal and serious injuries (people) as a result of substance-involved crashes increased 6%.

From 2017-2018, substance involved crashes that resulted in a fatal or serious injury increased from 15% to 17% and of note, substance involved fatal and serious injury crashes account for 25% of all fatal and serious injury crashes, according to the ODOT report.

Marijuana affects psychomotor skills and cognitive functions critical to driving including vigilance, drowsiness, time and distance perception, reaction time, divided attention, lane tracking, coordination, and balance.

Opioids can cause drowsiness and can impair cognitive function.

After alcohol, marijuana is the drug most often found in the blood of drivers involved in crashes. Tests for detecting marijuana in drivers measure the level of delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), marijuana’s mind-altering ingredient, in the blood. But the role that marijuana plays in crashes is often unclear.

THC can be detected in body fluids for days or even weeks after use, and it is often combined with alcohol. The vehicle crash risk associated with marijuana in combination with alcohol, cocaine, or benzodiazepines appears to be greater than that for each drug by itself.

Several studies have shown that drivers with THC in their blood were roughly twice as likely to be responsible for a deadly crash or be killed than drivers who hadn't used drugs or alcohol. However, a large NHTSA study found no significant increased crash risk traceable to marijuana after controlling for drivers’ age, gender, race, and presence of alcohol. More research is needed.

Along with marijuana, prescription drugs are also commonly linked to drugged driving crashes. In 2016, 19.7% of drivers who drove while under the influence tested positive for some type of opioid, the ODOT report foiund.

Penalties for DUII in Oregon

The average cost for a first-time DUII in Oregon is $4,500; however, it can be as much as $10,000 and even more if someone is injured or killed, according to ODOT and law enforcement officials.

In the State of Oregon, Driving Under the Influence of Intoxicants (DUII) is either a Class A misdemeanor or a Class C Felony. Misdemeanor DUII is punishable by a maximum sentence of one year in jail and a fine of $6,250. Felony DUII is punishable by a maximum sentence of five years in prison and a fine of $125,000.

In Oregon, DUII is a misdemeanor crime unless you have three or more prior DUII convictions in the past 10 years. If convicted of misdemeanor DUII, your Oregon driving privileges will be suspended for one year, three years, or revoked for life, depending on your driving record. If convicted of felony DUII, your driving privileges will be revoked for life.

In addition to the charge of DUII, additional charges may be filed against the violating driver including Reckless Driving, Recklessly Endangering Another Person, Criminal Mischief, and other charges. Violations such as Careless Driving, Violation of the Basic Rule, Failure to Obey a Traffic Control Device, Failure to Drive Within Lane, and other violations are punishable by a fine only and very rarely a license suspension.

If someone is injured or killed by an impaired driver that driver may also face manslaughter and assault charges.

DUII convictions also impact insurance rates and can impact your ability to even obtain insurance. If convicted of a felony, that conviction stays on your record for life and can affect your ability to find employment.