On Saturday, Aug. 13, at about 2:30 a.m. Oregon State Police troopers responded to a death investigation on Highway 30 near milepost 89.
Upon arrival troopers located a deceased male, identified as Kevin Lilly, 32, of Portland. The Oregon State Police (OSP) and Clatsop County Major Crime Team responded to the scene.
Investigators are requesting anyone who may have information or saw a maroon Mercedes passenger car between 12 a.m. – 2:30 a.m. in the area to please contact the OSP at *OSP (*677) or 800-442-0776. Reference Case Number SP22-210574.
The Clatsop County Major Crime Team is comprised of agencies from the Oregon State Police, Clatsop County Sheriff’s Office, Astoria Police Department, Seaside Police Department, Cannon Beach Police Department and the Clatsop County District Attorney’s Office.
There is no risk to public safety regarding this investigation.
