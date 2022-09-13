St. Helens Police are asking for public help after receiving citizen calls about numerous vehicles that have sustained damage due to screws being lodged in tires in the St. Helens area.
Witnesses have reported seeing an individual intentionally throwing screws onto the road around Highway 30 and Gable Road.
The St. Helens Police Department is investigating these occurrences.
If you recently witnessed anyone throwing suspicious items onto a street in St. Helens or have information related to this investigation, please contact St. Helens Detectives Gaston and Smith at 503-397-1521.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.