The USGS reports a 4.0 magnitude undersea earthquake 118 miles west of Bandon Tuesday morning, April 19.
The quake occurred at 5:43 a.m. at approximately six miles beneath the ocean. There have been no reports of damage or tsunami activity.
The earthquake is in a region where similar small tremors have occurred over the past several years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.