The St. Helens School District announces two community outreach forums to help parents, students and community members better understand the state requirements for the new school year ahead.
The following is information from the St. Helens School District.
As a state and community, we have a shared goal to ensure that every student in Oregon is able to attend school in-person, every school day for the entire 2021-22 school year. In order to do so, we are prioritizing student and staff health and safety.
The Oregon Department of Education and the Oregon Health Authority recently shared requirements for face coverings in K-12 schools.
We know you may have questions about this requirement and as a community, we have an opportunity to join state education and health officials during one of two Facebook Live Town Hall events:
- 6-7 p.m. Tuesday, August 17
- 6-7 p.m. Wednesday, August 18 (for the Spanish speaking community),
Please note that a Facebook account is not required to access these events.
Participants will be invited to share questions during the event and can also submit questions ahead of time by using this google form: https://forms.gle/qVShjXGupwrHnvix9
Invitaremos a las personas a que compartan sus preguntas durante el evento y también pueden enviar preguntas con anticipación mediante este formulario de Google: https://forms.gle/zfkSoiWKU3apCwxU6
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.