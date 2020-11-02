Election officials are recommending you take your ballot to the nearest drop box to ensure it is processed and counted for the Nov. 3 General Election.
Columbia County voters can drop off ballots up to 8 p.m. Nov. 3 at these drop sites:
Columbia County Courthouse, 230 Strand St., St. Helens; the Scappoose City Hall, 33568 E. Columbia Ave., Scappoose.Clatskanie Library, 11 Lillich St., Clatskanie; Rainier City Hall, 106 B St. West, Rainier; and at the Vernonia Public Library, 701 Weed Ave., Vernonia.
Follow results at https://www.columbiacountyor.gov/departments/Elections/county-election-night-results and reaction at thechiefnews.com. See extended coverage in the Nov. 11 print edition of The Chronicle.
