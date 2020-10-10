Columbia County Election Supervisor Don Clack has released the following new details concerning ballot boxes and changes in the 2020 Election Voters Pamphlet.
November 3 General Election Relevant information for Columbia County voters.
Ballot Drop Box update.
Outside 24 hour accessible ballot boxes have been installed at Rainier City Hall, Vernonia Library and Clatskanie Library. These boxes will be marked, unlocked and accessible on October 15.
A complete list of ballot drop locations is available on the elections website and in the Voter’s Pamphlet.Ballot mailing. Ballots will mail to the county at large Wednesday October 14.
Expect to see your ballot anywhere from the Thursday October 15 to Monday October 19. Voter registration. New Voter Registration deadline is October 13. Paper Voter Registration Cards must be received in the county elections office, or postmarked by October 13. Any online registrations at www.oregonvotes.gov must be completed and submitted by midnight October 13.
Voter’s Pamphlet and Voter’s Pamphlet corrections
The Voter’s Pamphlet has been delivered to households this last week of 10/5-10/9. If you have not received one, you can find one at your local post office and digital copies can be found online.
There are several corrections to the Columbia County portion of the Voter’s Pamphlet:
- Page 5, column 1: Alex Tardiff should be spelled Alex Tardif
- Page 11, column 2: Jake Carter is a candidate for Columbia River PUD sub 4, not Clatskanie PUD.
- Page 16: There is a reference to “applying postage” to your return envelope. This is no longer the case and return postage is prepaid.
Follow Election 2020 coverage here online and in the Wednesday print editions of The Chronicle.
