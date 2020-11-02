Law enforcement agents throughout Oregon are keeping a close eye on ballot drop off box locations, according to Oregon State Police Superintendent Terri Davie.
The monitoring is part of the effort to ensure the Tuesday, Nov. 3, General Election is conducted safely and without intimidation.
"We are in contact to make sure all the county elections are in communication with law enforcement to ensure that anyone using drop boxes can do so safely," Davie said during a Monday morning news conference with Oregon Gov. Kate Brown and Multnomah County Sheriff Mike Reece.
“Especially this year, there are unique dynamics at play that may create an environment ripe for a heated Election Day, and post-election period," Brown said. "This election also comes at a pivotal moment in Oregon, where the pandemic, wildfires and political atmosphere have boosted fear and anxiety."
Brown has also placed the Oregon National Guard on standby to support Portland police and Multnomah County deputies in case of disorderly disruptions during and following the election.
“We’ve seen firsthand what happens when free expression is fueled by hate. We know that there are some people who might use peaceful election night protests to promote violence and property destruction," Brown said. “This behavior is not acceptable and it’s not in line with our Oregon values of being an inclusive democracy."
Brown said she is exercising her executive authority under ORS Chapter 401 to create a joint incident command structure, with the Superintendent of State Police and the Multnomah County Sheriff in charge of public safety in Portland from 5 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 2 until 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 4, unless extended or rescinded earlier. The Governor has also directed the Oregon National Guard to place its members trained in crowd control on standby in the event they are needed to support law enforcement efforts.
“Every Oregonian has the right to express themselves freely and to peacefully assemble," Brown said. "However, I want to be clear that voter intimidation and political violence will not be tolerated. Not from the Left, the Right, or the Center. Not this week, not any week in Oregon.
Reece said the effort is for law enforcement to work in collaboration to keep the peace.
“It is my goal as Governor to ensure the safety of Oregonians, especially as they exercise their fundamental right to vote and practice free speech,” Brown said.
