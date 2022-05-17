Oregon voters will make key political race decisions in today's 2022 Primary Election.
The candidates include those wanting to serve as state governor and in Columbia County the key races include Oregon Legislative positions and an open position for Columbia County Commissioner.
One money issue on the county ballot is for police services in Columbia City.
The deadline to submit your mail-in ballot is 8 p.m.
Oregon Secretary of State Shemia Fagan said today that she expects a smooth process at elections offices around the state.
“Oregon is the gold standard for secure, modern and transparent elections,” Fagan said. “I hope every Oregonian has the opportunity to turn in their ballot today. We expect a smooth process at elections offices around the state.”
Fagan said the Oregon Elections Division has been in contact with county elections divisions across the state during the voting period, providing support as needed.
See the results at Columbia County Elections website at columbiacountyor.gov. Look for reaction here online and in upcoming print editions of The Chronicle.
