The Associated Press has declared Tina Kotek the winner in the race for Oregon Governor.
Kotek had been in a three-way race with Republican Christine Drazan and Independent candidate Betsy Johnson.
In a statement Wednesday, Kotek said Oregon faces major problems and that she looks forward to solving them.
"I promise to be a Governor for all of Oregon," she said.
Kotek said her priorities will be housing and homelessness, access to mental health and addiction treatment, helping students succeed, and supporting small businesses.
“I ask Oregonians, no matter who you voted for in this election, to believe in our state, to stay engaged, and to help figure out solutions together,” Kotek said. “I am honored and humbled by this opportunity to serve Oregon, and I will strive every day to be a force for positive change in our state.”
