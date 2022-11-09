Columbia County Sheriff
- Terry Massey Jr. 7,367
- Brian Pixley 10,302
Columbia County Commissioner Position 2
- Kellie Jo Smith 9,865
- Kelly R Niles 5,135
City of St. Helens Mayor
- Rick Scholl 3,481
- Stephen R Topax 943
City of St. Helens City Council (Vote for 2)
- Mark Gundersen 2,041
- Michael Zienty 282
- Brandon Sundeen 2,171
- Jessie Lagers 522
- Steve Toschi 1,546
City of St. Helens Prohibits Psilocybin-Related Businesses Within St. Helens For 2 Years
- Yes 2,581
- No 2,035
City of Scappooise Mayor
- Joe Backus 1,432
- Brandon Lesowske 882
City of Clatskanie Mayor
- Jean Sampson 196
- Bob Brajcich 392
City of Clatskanie Prohibits Psilocybin-Related Businesses Within Clatskanie For 2 Years
- Yes 379
- No 226
