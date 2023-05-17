Unofficial Election Results

See the complete May 16 Special Election results at: https://results.oregonvotes.gov/ResultsSW.aspx?type=CTYALL&amp;cty=35&amp;map=CTY

The following are key unofficial election results from the May 16 Special Election in Columbia County.

Four-Year Option Levy Dedicated to Law Enforcement

Yes 6869

No 6327

St. Helens School District Bonds to Secure State Matching Grant and Complete High School

Yes 2810

No 2314

Rainier School District Bonds for New Elementary School, Safety Improvements, School Renovations

Yes 560

No 1363

Clatskanie Rural Fire Protection District Renewal of Current Five-Year Local Option Tax for General Operations

Yes 1029

No 551

Mist-Birkenfeld Rural Foire Protection District Five-Year Local Option Tax for Operations

Yes 60

No 101

Vernon Rural Fire Protection District Seeks Replacement Levy to Increase Firefighter Staffing

Yes 323

No 498

Port of Columbia County Commission

Position 1

Nancy Ward

5,016

Paul Langner

4356

Position 2

Chip Bubl

5635

Duane Neukom

3651

Position 3

Nick Sorber

5134

Greg Pettit

4087

