St. Helens High School is pleased to announce that Vanessa Wallace is the Elks Student of the Month for October.
Vanessa is an outstanding student, musician, and leader who exemplifies the traits of leadership, character, academics, and community service.
One of her teachers, Noelle Freshner, states, “Vanessa is heavily involved in the band and choir programs at SHHS. She is the Drum Major of the Marching Band, plays Alto Sax in the Wind Ensemble, and Bari Sax in the Jazz Band. She is the Alto Section Leader in Choir Leonis, president of the Environmental Club, and is interning with the SHMS band 2-3 days a week.
She is passionate about the environment and wants to pursue a career in environmental science. She is a leader who is not afraid to speak her mind and stand up for what she believes to be right.”
When asked what her best quality is, Vanessa responded by saying, “I feel that my best quality is my desire to be a leader. I have always felt inclined to take the lead in order to guide my peers to success, and I am constantly finding new ways to be the best leader I can be.”
St. Helens High School is proud of the work that Vanessa has done and the impact she has had on the school, student body, and community.
Congratulations, Vanessa!
The Student of the Month is a partnership between the St. Helens Elks and St. Helens High School designed to highlight the achievements of local students.
