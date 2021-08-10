Get ready for the test.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is alerting us about a national test of the Emergency Alert System Wednesday.
"We'll be conducting a national test in coordination with @FCC (Federal Communications Commission) of the Emergency Alert System at 2:20 PM ET on Aug 11," FEMA said in a Tweet. "The test will go to televisions and radios, while specially configured cell phones will receive an emergency alert test code message."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.