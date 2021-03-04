St. Helens Police are issuing an alert about a disturbing phone call reported by area residents.
On Thursday, March 4, St. Helens police received multiple reports of a male calling from an international telephone number claiming to have kidnapped the person’s child.
The caller threatens to harm the child and then a child comes on the phone and begs for help. The caller demands money in exchange for the person’s child to be returned.
The St. Helens Police Department has fully investigated all reported phone calls which have proven to be false. All children have been verified as safe.
If you receive a phone call claiming that your child has been kidnapped, hang up the phone and verify through a trusted source that your child is where they are supposed to be.
If you have a difficult time contacting your child, call the St. Helens Police non-emergency dispatch at 503-397-1521 to speak with a St. Helens officer.
