On Saturday, May 20, 2023, at approximately 9:47 p.m. Oregon State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 30, near milepost 35, in Columbia County.
The preliminary investigation indicated a westbound 2008 Jeep Grand Cherokee, operated by 27-year-old Salina Gable Malynn of St Helens, crossed the eastbound lane while attempting to turn onto Butterfield Road. While turning, the Jeep Grand Cherokee was impacted in the passenger side by eastbound 2007 Ford Focus, operated by 34-year-old Steven Bayard Sullivan of Hillsboro, in a “T-bone” type crash.
The driver of the eastbound Ford Focus, Sullivan, was transported to Legacy Emanuel Hospital with serious injuries. The passenger of the Ford Focus, 36-year-old Danielle Dawn Yoemans of Hillsboro, was declared deceased at the scene.
The driver of the westbound Jeep Grand Cherokee, Malynn, was uninjured. The passenger of the Jeep Grand Cherokee, 24-year-old Katie Ann-Devona Witt of St. Helens, was transported to St. John’s Medical Center in Longview, WA.
The investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing. The highway was impacted for approximately five hours during the on-scene investigation.
OSP was assisted by the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, Washington State Patrol, Columbia River Fire & Rescue, Columbia City Police Department, the Oregon Department of Transportation and Grumpy’s Towing.
