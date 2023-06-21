June is a month set aside to honor the American Flag.
The St. Helens Lodge of the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks held its annual Community Flag Day ceremony and ice cream social June 14.
Sean Williams, the Exalted Ruler of the St. Helens Elks Lodge #1999, began the ceremony by welcoming roughly 130 people to the lodge and thanking them for their attendance and service. He went on to share information about the history and notable iterations of the American flag. Eight flags were put out for display in front of the crowd. The flags were presented by members of the VFW, American Heritage Girls, and Trail Life USA.
"The Benevolent and Protective Order of the Elks is a Patriotic Order, and we are proud to be able to provide this service for our community and local service members," Williams said. "We are very privileged to be able to publicly express our appreciation to this nation, the people whose sacrifices provided the foundation for our freedom, and the great flag that symbolizes them.
Next, Columba County Sheriff Brian Pixley was invited to the podium to address the attendees. Sheriff Pixley chronicled several historic battles that secured the liberties that we enjoy today.
The St. Helens Elks Lodge thanks officers from the Columbia County Sheriff's Office, St. Helens Police Department, and Scappoose Police Department; and the St. Helens and Scappoose VFW for attending. The group also thanked Columbia River Fire & Rescue for providing a ladder truck to fly the huge American flag at the event.
The ice cream social took place after the ceremony. St. Helens Grocery Outlet owners, Ricky and Kate Linares, donated the supplies for the ice cream social.
Old, worn, and tattered U.S. flags were collected by the St. Helens Elks Lodge and formally retired after the event.
The Flag Day ceremony was organized by Elks Lodge Organist, Dean Lemire.
For more information about the Flag Day ceremony, contact the Elks Lodge at 503-397-1999. For information on upcoming events, visit www.sthelenselks.org, or follow BPOE 1999 on Facebook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.