Governor Kate Brown ordered all flags at Oregon public institutions to be flown at half-staff until sunset, August 30, to honor the United States service members and civilian victims killed in a terrorist attack outside the Kabul airport in Afghanistan on Thursday, August 26.
"Tonight, the hearts of all Americans are with the families of the fallen U.S. service members and civilians who lost their lives in today's attack," Brown said. "We remember their dedication, their service, and their ultimate sacrifice."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.