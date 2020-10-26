Daylight Saving Time ends and Standard Time resumes this coming Sunday, Nov. 1 at 2 a.m.
We set our clocks back one hour at that time.
Daylight Saving Time (DST) is the practice of moving the clocks forward one hour from Standard Time during the summer months, and changing them back again in the fall, according to the Old Farmer's Almanac. The general idea is that this allows us all to make better use of natural daylight.
Daylight Saving Time begins again at 2 a.m. Sunday, March 14, 2021.
