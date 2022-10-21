Columbia County is hosting a county-sponsored Household Hazardous Waste (HHW) Collection Event from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, at the Columbia County Transfer Station located at 1061 Railroad Avenue in St. Helens.
You can drop off various toxic and unsafe household materials at no cost.
Trained household hazardous waste technicians will unload materials from your vehicle. Items must be in containers of less than five (5) gallons and should be secured safely during transport.
Examples of acceptable items are:
- fireworks and flares
- ammunition
- gas / diesel / fuels / motor oil / antifreeze
- lawn and garden chemicals
- herbicides and pesticides
- pool and spa chemicals
- light ballasts—must be removed from light fixtures
- fluorescent tubes
- art and hobby chemicals
- solvents and thinners
- items containing mercury
- propane and compressed gas cylinders
- batteries - automotive, rechargeable, button, alkaline batteries
- cleaners and detergents
- poisons
- paint and paint products (latex and acrylic paint, oil-based paint, enamel, stains, lacquers, shellacs, varnishes, primers, etc.)
- cooking oil
- medical sharps in OSHA-approved, puncture-proof containers
Additional resources
Unwanted paint, used motor oil, and used cooking oil can be disposed of free of charge at any time during the Transfer Station's regular business hours.
The normally-charged disposal of automotive batteries, antifreeze, and fluorescent tubes at the Transfer Station is also free during this event.
Medical sharps in a sealed, self-closing, puncture-proof, OSHA-approved container are received, at no cost, at the Transfer Station Scale House during business hours.
Columbia County residents can enroll in the FREE Sharps Containers Exchange Program at the Transfer Station Scale House.
The Columbia County Sheriff's Office accepts expired or unwanted medication at 901 Port Ave., St. Helens. They are open 7 days per week, 8:30 a.m. - 5 p.m. Place items in the MedReturn collection box.
Please check the Columbia County website for the 2023 Household Hazardous Waste Collection Schedule https://www.columbiacountyor.gov/departments/SolidWaste/hhw-schedule.
For more information, contact Mike Russell by phone at 503-397-5090 or email at michael.russell@columbiacountyor.gov
