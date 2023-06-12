The St. Helens High School graduation was held on June 9, and the seniors walked across the stage at Doc Ackerson Stadium and into the next stage of their lives.

Under the stadium lights and sprinkling rain, St. Helens' seniors heard speeches from members of their class and faculty and celebrated their achievements with hundreds of gathered friends and family.

"If there is one thing that I hope you leave with here today, it's that pretending is not the answer," Valedictorian Pearl Hilton said. "Being vulnerable and asking questions is your door to success, and each and every one of you holds the key to unlock it."

Congratulations 2023 Graduates View the online version of our special Congratulations 2023 Graduates Keepsake Edition here!

See our photo coverage of the SHHS graduation in the June 14 print edition of the Chronicle.