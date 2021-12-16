Linfield University congratulates Kristi Lyn Lee of St. Helens, and her graduating class on earning their Bachelor of Science in Nursing from the Linfield-Good Samaritan School of Nursing.
Lee and the rest of the graduating class will be recognized in the December 2021 Hooding and Pinning Ceremony at 4 p.m. Friday, Dec. 17. The event takes place on the Linfield University Portland Campus and will be livestreamed on the Linfield University YouTube channel. Tickets are required for on-campus attendees.
Additional information about the event can be found at linfield.edu/commencement.
Linfield University is an independent, nonprofit university with campuses in McMinnville and Portland.
Learn more at www.linfield.edu.
