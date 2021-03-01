The Columbia County Cultural Coalition (CCCC) is offering a special grant of up to $750 for non-profits that offer distance learning projects that advance arts, culture and heritage within Columbia County.
The deadline for submissions is March 20,2021. Application forms and guidelines will be available for download from March 5, 2021 via Apply – Columbia County Cultural Coalition (columbiacultural.org)
Grant funds have been made possible by the Oregon Cultural Trust. For further information, contact us through grant@columbiacultural.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.