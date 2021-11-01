The Columbia County Board of Commissioners is making nearly $500,000 available for direct grants to small businesses and especially nonprofit organizations.
Grant applications will be available beginning Wednesday Nov. 3. The application period closes Friday Nov. 26, but applicants are strongly encouraged to apply immediately. Grant awards will be announced by Dec. 31.
Applicants are strongly encouraged to apply immediately. All applications will be registered and reviewed in order they are received, and successful awards will be made on a “first-in/first-served” basis until the funds are depleted. Successful applicants will be notified by award letter, followed by a check from Columbia Economic Team within a few days.
The Columbia County Board of Commissioners has made a concerted effort to make this new grant program simple and accessible, especially for nonprofit organizations that may have had difficulty qualifying for grants in 2020, according to a release from CET.
Applicants are asked to provide their number of employees and/or volunteers for classification and evaluation purposes and nonprofits will be evaluated by the size of their annual operating budget, among other relevant criteria.
Only one application may be made per business, and documentation will be required.
Minimum eligibility requirements are:
- The business or organization is headquartered in Oregon and has its primary physical location principal operations in Oregon.
- If required by Oregon law to be registered with the Oregon Secretary of State to do business in Oregon, the business or organization is registered.
- The business is either a for-profit or an entity tax-exempt under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code.
- The business or organization incurred necessary expenditures or experienced a loss of revenue due to the COVID-19 public health emergency during the period of between March 1, 2020 and Nov. 30, 2021, as compared against the same period of time in 2019.
Businesses that have previously received Emergency Small business Grant funds or CARES (PPP and EIDLA) are eligible to apply, so are business or organizations that have previously received emergency grants in 2020 and 2021.
The following businesses are ineligible to apply for or receive funding under the Program:
- Passive real estate holding companies and entities holding passive investments.
- Non-profit entities that do not have federal 501(c)(3) status.
- Businesses that experience a decline in revenues for reasons other than those caused by the COVID-19 pandemic (e.g. seasonal or cyclical businesses cycles).
- Businesses that are delinquent on federal, state or local taxes that were due on or before the date of application.
- Businesses that do not comply with all federal, state and local laws and regulations.
- Businesses that have closed and do not intend to reopen.
Due date for grant applications is November 26th. Don’t wait, apply today. If applications exceed the money available, grant awards will be made on a first in/first served basis.
Completed grant applications must be submitted by email to grants@columbiacountyoregon.com or hardcopies delivered to CET, PO Box 1653, St. Helens, Oregon 97051 no later than 11:59 p.m. on Friday Nov. 26, 2021.
About the Columbia Economic Team (CET)
The CET is comprised of local governments and private businesses that drive countywide collaboration to retain and grow our businesses, and also recruit new companies that will feed a balanced economy. By necessity, CET has been at ground-level during the pandemic and recovery: focusing on small business with daily news and resource posts; small business website and assistance; collaborations throughout the county; accessing grant, material, and loan funds for small business; providing low-cost PPE, and more. With regional and state partners, CET is actively recruiting businesses that even now are looking to use this historic disruption to make even more change by expanding or relocating, positioning their company for the new and forever-altered future in a new place that we’re fortunate to already call home.
About “Keep It Local” Columbia County
Keep It Local Columbia County is a CET program driven community leaders, business owners, and community organizations that have come together to spearhead to promote our local businesses as community assets, support economic development, and ensure economic vitality for businesses and organizations throughout Columbia County, Oregon. Keep It Local Columbia County’s goal is to help citizens find the true value in a successful range of local businesses and to promote shopping locally whenever possible in order to sustain healthy and economically balanced communities.
