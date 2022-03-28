St. Helens School District officials have set a ceremony for 6 p.m. Monday, March 28, 2375 Gable Road, to highlight the St. Helens High School bond project.
"We are so excited to be at the point in the HS Bond Project where we can 'break ground' so to speak," the releases reads. "The ceremony is scheduled for Monday, March 28, 2022, at 6:00 P.M. at St. Helens High School. We hope that each of you is able to join us for this event. See you there!"
No other details were provided in the school district's release.
Fencing is up surrounding portions of St. Helens High School (SHHS) on Gable Road as crews p…
