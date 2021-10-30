The annual Little Trick-or-Treaters Parade, an event sponsored by The Chronicle and Grocery Outlet Bargain Market, drew in a lively crowd on Saturday. The parade, kicking off with the young trick-or-treaters lined up at 4 p.m. and marching down Riverfront District, marked the last major Spirit of Halloweentown event this season.
Halloween 2021: Annual Trick-or-Treaters Parade
- The Chronicle
