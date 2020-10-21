The City of St. Helens Halloween Drive-Through Boo Trick-or-Treat from Your Vehicle is scheduled from 1-4 p.m. Oct. 31 at the St. Helens Recreation Center, 1810 Old Portland Rd. in St Helens.
This fall organizers said they are putting a new twist on an old favorite and introducing a new event, Halloween Drive-Through Boo 2020! This drive-through family-friendly event will still host booths made up of non-profits, businesses, and community resources.
Be prepared to drive slowly to enjoy the booths. You are encouraged to decorate your cars and dress in costumes (although this is not required). The event takes approximately 20 minutes to drive through.
The event is free but pre-registration is required. Registrations are for for 30-minute time blocks for a limited number of vehicles. No buses. Event organizers ask that you please arrive at your registered time.
Admission
PRE-REGISTRATION IS REQUIRED. Please register online using the link below. You will be asked to choose the time slot you can attend to help the event run smoothly.
Visit this link to register: https://sthelens.maxgalaxy.net/Home.aspx
Volunteer or Booth Opportunities
Want to host a booth, volunteer, or sponsor? Email recreation@ci.st-helens.or.us
The event sponsors are Amy Moore NMLS OR/WA - 326254 Guild Mortgage, Rock-It Salon, City of St. Helens and Berry Global.
For more information call, 503-366-8208.
