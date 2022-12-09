The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) advises Oregonians to take precautions against respiratory illnesses in the wake of a flood of hospitalizations.
Oregon health officials said that hospitalization rates have skyrocketed due to the combined impacts of Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), influenza, and COVID variants.
"The combination of surging flu, RSV, and COVID-19 cases is pushing hospitals past their current ICU bed capacity, which never happened during the darkest days of our COVID-19 Pandemic in Oregon," Sidelinger said duriung a media briefing Dec. 8.
The panel included the state epidemiologist for OHA, Dr. Dean Sidelinger, and three clinicians who could speak to the severity of the crisis. According to Sidelinger, between Oct. 23 and Nov. 13, Oregon saw a "fivefold" increase in child hospitalizations. While that number peaked during the week of Nov. 19, the current hospitalization rates remain higher than any previously recorded number.
Influenza in Oregon communities doubled weekly for five consecutive weeks from Oct. 18 to Nov. 28. Hospital visits due to the flu have increased rapidly since late October and affect people 65 and over the most.
"This year's influenza season has begun earlier than it normally does, and we are seeing high levels of influenza nationwide," Sidelinger said. "We will keep monitoring the influenza situation and its effect on hospitalization, but we do expect flu activity to maintain its upward trajectory into the winter, particularly as the holiday season and the gathering with loved ones continues."
COVID-19 pandemic
The doctors also stressed that the pandemic is not over.
COVID test positivity rates ballooned from 1 percent to 30 percent. Not only have cases risen, but hospitalization because of COVID as well. Patients with COVID in hospitals have risen from 235 to 347 in the past month, a 48 percent increase. ICU hospitalizations have also increased from 27 to 35, a 30 percent raise.
While death rates have remained steady, the statewide forecast from OHSU published on Dec. 2 suggests that the surge in respiratory illnesses will keep pressure on Oregon's hospitals. They project that RSV cases will decline while hospitalization from the flu will increase. The forecast projected COVID-19 hospitalizations to peak Monday, Dec. 12 with about 408 patients. However, this peak may extend if more subvariants are more transmissible, avoid previous immunity, or cause more severe illness.
Executive order
The Dec. 7 executive order from Oregon governor Kate Brown will seek to provide additional flexibility to Oregon hospitals and help address the critical workforce shortages.
"Our health care workers–our nurses, doctors, and hospital staff–are being pushed to their limits by this year’s combination of flu, RSV, and COVID-19 hospitalizations,” Brown said. “As they do everything they can to keep Oregonians healthy and safe, we must all do our part to help them. Our health care workers are working around the clock to protect the people most vulnerable to severe respiratory illnesses––including our young children and seniors.
“I am asking Oregonians to come together to help our health care heroes this holiday season. Stay home if you are sick, stay up to date on your vaccinations, and consider wearing a mask in crowded indoor situations–especially if you are at higher risk for severe illness from RSV, the flu, or COVID-19.”
$25 million to address nursing shortage
OHA expects more than 100 contract nurses and respiratory therapists to be in place next week. OHA is also pursuing up to $25 million in additional state funding for supplemental staffing contracts.
While the clinicians discussed what the state and hospitals are working towards, they also discussed what Oregonians could do to mitigate the effects of these respiratory illnesses.
"Consider changing or postponing gatherings if your family includes young children, older adults, or individuals with underlying conditions. Stay home and limit contact with others if you are sick," Sidelinger said. "Cover your coughs and sneezes with the inside of your elbow, or do that into a tissue that you throw away. And wash your hands regularly with soap and water or use hand sanitizer. "
People wearing masks when in crowded indoor environments was a point of emphasis from Sidelinger, who along with the other doctors, advised that masks help slow illness spread and keep hospitalization rates low. They also recommended limiting contact with people who are sick, no matter the levels of their symptoms. Finally, they reemphasized the effectiveness of both COVID vaccines and boosters and flu shots.
State health experts at the Oregon Health Authority encourage all individuals, particularly those at increased risk of severe disease (and their caregivers), to take steps to prevent RSV and other respiratory infections this flu season.
- Stay up to date on flu and COVID-19 vaccinations. (There is not currently a vaccine for RSV.)
- Stay home and avoid holiday gatherings and events when sick, and keep your child home when your child is sick, if possible.
- Cover coughs and sneezes, clean and disinfect high-touch surfaces, and regularly wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water or use hand sanitizer.
Consider wearing a mask indoors, especially during crowded indoor gatherings and events, particularly if you or a friend or family member are at risk for getting severely ill from RSV and other respiratory infections.
The surge prompted a stark warning from Portland-area physicians who have experienced, first-hand, how patients and the state’s health care system have been affected during the hospital capacity crisis: If people don’t start wearing masks indoors more, they put themselves and those around them – especially young children and older adults – at risk of severe illness, or even death.
“Masking works,” said Wendy Hasson, M.D., medical director of the pediatric intensive care unit at Randall Children’s Hospital at Legacy Emanuel. “Anytime you have to go to an indoor crowded area during this surge, if you and your child can wear a mask, that will help protect the (health care) resources.”
