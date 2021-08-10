The National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Watch for St. Helens and the surrounding areas from Wednesday afternoon, August 11 through Saturday evening, August 14.
Temperatures are expected to reach over 100 degrees on Thursday and Friday and be in the mid-90s on Wednesday and Saturday.
During the Excessive Heat Watch, the St. Helens Public Library will act as an emergency cooling center.
Wearing a face mask and observing physical distance guidelines is recommended in keeping with current CDC and OHA guidance. P.P.E. will be available for those in need. Spots are being offered on a first-come, first-served basis until building capacity limits are reached.
The Library will remain open for full browsing, check out, and computer use during these times.
ST. HELENS PUBLIC LIBRARY COOLING CENTER HOURS
375 S. 18th Street
Water bottle filling station and restrooms
10 am. - 7 p.m. Wednesday, August 11
10 a.m. - 7 p.m. Thursday, August 12
10 a.m. - 6 p.m. Friday, August 13
10 a.m. - 2 p.m. Saturday, August 14
COLUMBIA VIEW PARK SPLASH PAD
The splash pad at Columbia View Park on the St. Helens Riverfront will be open from 9 a.m. until 9 p.m. throughout the Excessive Heat Warning. If the splash pad is not working, please call non-emergency dispatch at 503-397-1521.
During extreme heat, please take extra precautions:
- Drink plenty of water
- Stay out of the sun
- Check in on family and neighbors
- Never leave children or pets in a closed car
- Avoid strenuous outdoor work during the hottest parts of the day.
- More hot weather tips are available at Columbia County Public Health.
If you are outside during the day, watch out for signs of heatstroke:
- Headache
- Dizziness
- Nausea
- Confusion
- High body temperature
- Fast pulse
If you think you or someone you know may be experiencing signs of heatstroke, call 911 immediately and move them to a cooler place. If you suspect someone may be suffering from heatstroke, help bring their body temperature down with wet cloths or a cool bath while you wait for emergency services.
Gov. Kate Brown has declared a state of emergency due to the current heat wave and state agencies have issue a heat safety advisory. See the attached story.
