The National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Watch for St. Helens and the surrounding areas from Wednesday afternoon, August 11 through Saturday evening, August 14.

Temperatures are expected to reach over 100 degrees on Thursday and Friday and be in the mid-90s on Wednesday and Saturday.

During the Excessive Heat Watch, the St. Helens Public Library will act as an emergency cooling center.

Wearing a face mask and observing physical distance guidelines is recommended in keeping with current CDC and OHA guidance. P.P.E. will be available for those in need. Spots are being offered on a first-come, first-served basis until building capacity limits are reached.

The Library will remain open for full browsing, check out, and computer use during these times.

ST. HELENS PUBLIC LIBRARY COOLING CENTER HOURS

375 S. 18th Street

Water bottle filling station and restrooms

10 am. - 7 p.m. Wednesday, August 11

10 a.m. - 7 p.m. Thursday, August 12

10 a.m. - 6 p.m. Friday, August 13

10 a.m. - 2 p.m. Saturday, August 14

COLUMBIA VIEW PARK SPLASH PAD

The splash pad at Columbia View Park on the St. Helens Riverfront will be open from 9 a.m. until 9 p.m. throughout the Excessive Heat Warning. If the splash pad is not working, please call non-emergency dispatch at 503-397-1521.

During extreme heat, please take extra precautions:

Drink plenty of water

Stay out of the sun

Check in on family and neighbors

Never leave children or pets in a closed car

Avoid strenuous outdoor work during the hottest parts of the day.

More hot weather tips are available at Columbia County Public Health.

If you are outside during the day, watch out for signs of heatstroke:

Headache

Dizziness

Nausea

Confusion

High body temperature

Fast pulse

If you think you or someone you know may be experiencing signs of heatstroke, call 911 immediately and move them to a cooler place. If you suspect someone may be suffering from heatstroke, help bring their body temperature down with wet cloths or a cool bath while you wait for emergency services.

Gov. Kate Brown has declared a state of emergency due to the current heat wave and state agencies have issue a heat safety advisory. See the attached story.