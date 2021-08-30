St. Helens High School will begin hosting OSAA sanctioned events starting Tuesday, Aug. 31, with Girls Soccer vs. Glencoe at 6:30 PM at Doc Ackerson Field.
Admission for football and volleyball games remains $6 for adults and $4 for high school age students, SHHS Students w/ASB Free, SHMS w/ASB $2. District employees with an SHSD badge and children under the age of 6 are free.
Throughout the fall season, the St. Helens High School Athletic Department must follow all guidance as dictated by the Oregon Schools Activities Association (OSAA), the Oregon Health Authority (OHA), and Columbia County Health with regard to COVID-19 and all other safety measures.
The following is the latest information pertaining to such guidance: Note that this information may change based upon changes to national or state directives.
The following are the latest OHA clarifications pursuant to (OAR 333-019-1025). The Governor’s new statewide outdoor mask mandate is effective August 27, 2021, and requires masks for all individuals, regardless of vaccination status, in outdoor settings in which individuals from different households are unable to consistently maintain physical distance.
Indoor or Outdoor
Students are not required to wear a mask indoors or outdoors when practicing or playing a competitive sport at any level, including cheerleading and dance/drill.
Students not actively participating (i.e., on the sideline during an indoor or outdoor competition, etc.) are required to wear a mask. Students are required to wear a mask when in the weight room.
Indoor
Coaches and support staff, regardless of vaccination status, are required to wear a mask during indoor practices and competitions. This includes weight training regardless of location.
Spectators (5 years or older) are required to wear a mask, regardless of vaccination status, at indoor practices and competitions.
Students are not required to wear a mask indoors when playing an instrument that requires the mouth. Choir students are required to wear a mask during indoor practices but are exempt from this requirement for performances.
Outdoor
Coaches and support staff, regardless of vaccination status, are required to wear a mask during outdoor practices and competitions when 6’ of physical distance cannot be maintained.
Spectators (5 years or older) are required to wear a mask, regardless of vaccination status, at outdoor practices and competitions.
At this time, capacity limits are not mandated for indoor or outdoor events but increased physical distancing and ventilation can help limit the possibility of spread, especially when case counts are high in the community.
As stated previously, the OHA rule does not prohibit a school or school district from applying a more restrictive requirement. That would be a local school decision. Schools are encouraged to consult with their legal counsel and/or PACE with any questions regarding liability.
Communication when Hosting Events and Adhering to Host School Policies
As stated throughout the pandemic, communication with your own school community and opponents regarding any additional mitigation policies for face coverings, contact tracing, physical distancing, capacity limits, etc. that your school or county has in place will be more important than ever.
It is understood that if a local government's laws are more restrictive than statewide laws, then schools must adhere to whichever law is more restrictive. Hosting OSAA member schools must communicate with their opponent about any more restrictive measures in place locally prior to the opponent traveling to the host site. Note that a school, county, or facility may institute more restrictive requirements, and a visiting school and its supporters must adhere to the more restrictive measures in place from their hosting opponent.
For further clarification or guidance, contact Daunte Gouge, St. Helens School Director of Athletics, at 503-397-1900.
