All lanes of U.S. Highway 30 are closed following a Tuesday morning crash near milepost 41 about six miles east of Rainier, according to the Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT).
The road will remain closed to allow the road to be cleared and for a crash reconstruction. As of 6 a.m. ODOT had no estimate time for re-opening of Highway 30.
A detour is now being set up. Travelers should expect delays or find an alternate route.
Visit TripCheck.com for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.