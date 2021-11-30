You know Christmas is not far off when a crew from Columbia River Public Utility District (PUD) begins hanging holiday decorations along Columbia Boulevard, St. Helens Street and Highway 30.

The Hand Off

Two PUD works employees carefully lift one of the holiday decorations onto the vehicle to be hung on a nearby pole along Columbia Boulevard.
Easing In

The PUD uses a truck equipped with a lift to ease the worker up to the pole installation point.
Decoration Installation

One PUD employee keeps a careful watch from the ground as another worker installs the holiday decoration.

The two-man crew began hanging the colorful holiday decorations early Tuesday morning, Nov. 30.

