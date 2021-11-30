You know Christmas is not far off when a crew from Columbia River Public Utility District (PUD) begins hanging holiday decorations along Columbia Boulevard, St. Helens Street and Highway 30.
The two-man crew began hanging the colorful holiday decorations early Tuesday morning, Nov. 30.
