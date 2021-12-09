The holiday season is upon us and, our quaint city is dressing up to celebrate!
So join members of the St. Helens Main Street Program this Saturday at 1 p.m. as they stroll along and visit local businesses to admire their beautiful window decorations!
This year's window decorating is a judged competition where you (our amazing community members) will help decide the winner. (Keep an eye on our Facebook page for the voting poll). Make sure to dress warmly and, we might even belt out a carol or two for pure enjoyment.
We will meet and start from the South Columbia County Chamber offices on Columbia Boulevard and work our way up.
Goal
The goal of St. Helens Main Street is to build high quality, livable and sustainable community that will grow St. Helens’ economy while maintaining a sense of place.
Volunteers who love St. Helens are always welcome!
